Ruth J. McNutt, 91, of Carrollton, passed away at Carroll Golden Age Retreat July 19, 2021.

She was born at home May 27, 1930, to James Paul and Ruth Gladys (Dolvin) Williams.

She was married to her husband, Alfred “Teddy Bear” McNutt for 43 years, before he passed in 1992.

She was a housewife, and Sunday School teacher at Malvern Church of Christ, and First Christian Church of Malvern for over 35 years, enjoying her little ones there. She was known to have an avid green thumb and loved her flowers. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Violet Allen of Mineral City; a daughter, Donna (Dennis) Warner of Canton South; three sons, David (Mary) of Alliance, Timothy (Laura), and Daniel (Dena) McNutt both of Carrollton; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; sister, Gladys Shaner; brother, James Paul Williams II, a grandson, and great-grandson.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Black officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat or Community Hospice of Carroll County.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.