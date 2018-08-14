Ruth Marteney Campbell, 71, of Perrysville passed away Wednesday afternoon Aug. 8, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Perry and Doris Berry Marteney, she was born June 1, 1947 in Canton, Ohio.

Ruth was a school bus driver in the Carrollton School District for 10 years and retired from Nilodor in Bolivar seven years ago.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Campbell; daughters, Amy (Ed) Heinzman of Perrysville and Heather (Brian) Dillon of Canton; step-son, Jerry (Candi) Campbell of Grayson, KY; nine grandchildren, Eddie Heinzman of Scio, Astachea (Smokey) Thomas of Jewett, Felicia “Starr” Smith of Minerva, Zachary (Tia) Lumley of Louisville, Whitney Lumley of Canton, Breanna Dillon of Canton, Mandy (Joe) Kakascik of Malvern, Kyle Cline of Navarre, Alex Cline of Navarre, Darby Campbell of Grayson, KY and Mason Campbell of Grayson, KY; nine great grandchildren, Bralee, Strawzdon, Aaryana, Aubree, Bella, Savannah, Emmalin, Carter and Khloe; and three siblings, Betty (Stanley) Wendell of Carrollton, Bev Bear of Nashport and Perry (Gloria) Marteney of Minerva.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a son, “Fred” Wade Cline, on May 1, 2013.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 13, at the Carrollton Church of God with Pastor Jarron Fry officiating. Dodds Funeral Homes of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.