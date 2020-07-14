S. Marilyn Addis, 89, of Mechanicstown, Ohio, passed away Monday July 13, 2020 in the Inn at University Village.

She was born April 26, 1931 in Ottawa, Ontario, to the late Richard and Ione (Ostler) Dawson. Marilyn was formerly employed by Dunn and Bradstreet. She was the past president of the Carrollton Garden Club, of which she was a member for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar A. Addis Sr. in 1998; one sister, Shirley Bruce; and one brother, Roger Dawson.

Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Catherine (John) Cindia and Barbara Looman; three sons, Oscar A. (Darlean) Addis Jr., Richard (Karen) Addis and Mark (Julie) Addis; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be Friday, July 17, in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with burial in August Cemetery.

