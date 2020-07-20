Salem- Ileana M. Briceland, 93, died July 16, 2020 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Ileana was born Oct. 18, 1926, a daughter of the late George E. and Mabel (Ray) Hull.

She was a graduate of Carrolton High School, where she was second in her class and a member of the National Honor Society. She was assistant manager at Burger Chef and Arby’s, also the first employee of Arby’s history to start drawing a pension after retiring.

Ileana was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Summitville, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church for 63 years.

She adored worshipping God and was an outstanding example of faith to everyone who knew her. She volunteered in the cafeteria and the bereavement meals.

She loved to read, have family gatherings, sew, and garden. She also somehow went to almost all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events, no matter when and where.

Her husband, James A. Briceland, whom she married, June 26, 1947, died March 29,1992.

She is survived by her 14 children, Marty (Sharon) Briceland of Greenwood, WI, Theresa (Richard) Stuller of Leetonia, Joyce (Mark) Phillips of Salem, Roger (Deb) Briceland of Salem, Gordy (Amy) Briceland of Minerva, Terry Briceland of Salem, Bonnie (Paul “Butch”) McGaffic of Salem, Kenny (Michelle) Briceland of Alliance, Denny (Tammy) Briceland of Salem, Mary Smith of Sandy, UT, Paul Briceland of Clermont, FL, John Briceland of Salem, Lili (Kevin) Steele of Auburn, CA, and Jerry Briceland of Salem; one brother, Dale Hull of Mechanicstown; 33 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Ileana was preceded in death by two sisters, Letha Perry and Georgia Brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. Robert Edwards Pastor officiating. Friends and family will be received July 20, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.

For the safety of the Briceland family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Summitville.

Donations may be made in memory of Ileana Briceland to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

