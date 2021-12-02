Samantha A. Mathes, 32, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday morning Nov. 30, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a courageous battle with cancer.

A daughter of Lisa and Jeffrey Ferl of Carrollton, she was born March 20, 1989, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Samantha will be remembered as a compassionate humanitarian, helping anyone who was in need of help or a warm place to stay. It was not only humans she cared for, Samantha had a soft spot for animals and would take in any animal that needed rescued or just loved. She had a love of elephants for their female bond and the strength of family as she had with her mother, children, and sisters.

Along with her love of others and animals, she was above all, a caring mother. Always busy looking out for what was best for her children.

Along with her parents she is survived by her five children, Romyn, Jonathan, Jarralynn, Chaynce, and Vilisa; siblings, Jessaca Ferl, Taylor Ferl, Jeffrey Ferl Jr., and Josh Ferl; her life partner, Ricky Palmer; life-long best friend, Johnathan Church; her grandparents; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service for Samantha will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until time of the memorial.