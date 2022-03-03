Samuel R. Allen, 77, of Pineville, LA, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in the hospital in Alexander, LA, due to a brief illness.

Bom Jan. 29, 1945, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harold L. Allen and Martha M. (Kandel) Allen of Augusta, Ohio.

Sam graduated from Augusta High School In 1963. His last two years in school he worked for Frank Gefert’s gas and auto repair station in Augusta. This is where his love of auto repair and learning to restore older vehicles from his mentor Frank Gefert began, a hobby he enjoyed his whole life. His last project he was working on, an old pick-up truck, is still waiting for his finishing touch.

He served from 1963-1965 in the United States Air Force at England Air Force Base in Alexandria, LA.

He retired in 2008 from Dresser Industries after 40 years of service.

Survivors include his sibling, Bonnie K. Steele of Carrollton, Ohio; his wife, Liming “Alice”; son, Samuel Jay Allen (Grace); daughter, Kathy Allen Merchant (Dave); stepson, Dwayne Thiels (Jordan); step-daughter, Yu Z Allen (Paul); grandchildren, Sonja Merchant Wall (Brandon), Heather Merchant, Ryan Allen, Samantha Allen, Vincent Thiels, Aaron Grimm, Makenzie Thiels, and Hailey Allen; great grandchildren, Livi Wall and Brynlee Wall; nephew, Shane A. Steele (Ella), Jenna Steele, Justin Steele.

Funeral services were held Feb. 4, 2022, at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Pineville, LA.