Sandra J. Brown, 75

Sandra Joy Brown, 75, of Carrollton, OH passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

She was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Salineville, OH to the late Ralph and Josephine Girone.

Sandra retired from Fusion Ceramics where she was a receptionist for many years. She enjoyed walking and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Albert Girone.

She is survived by her son, Sam (Tammy) Brown; daughter, Stacey (Brian) McIntyre; grandson, Caleb Brown, all of Carrollton, OH; grandson, Zac (Taylor Benson) Brown; great-grandson, Luca Brown, of Streetsboro, OH; sisters, Jean Spadafora of Waynesburg, OH and Gloria Lombardozzi of Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041.