Sandra J. Findley, 77, of Waynesburg, passed away in her home Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Sandra Jean “Sandy” Findley, the daughter of George and Charlotte

(Steffy) Lenarz was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Canton, Ohio.

She graduated from Hoover High School, North Canton in 1962.

On June 8, 1968, Sandy was united in marriage with William “Bill” Findley in Canton.

Sandy was a member of the Carrollton Bible Chapel, serving on several committees. She also volunteered with Farm Bureau’s Straight from the Heart Women’s Wellness, Habitat for Humanity, the Suburban Garden Club of Carrollton, and The O.A.K.S. She was a former member of the New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church as well as the First Presbyterian Church of Carrollton. Sandy’s love of gardening and flowers was apparent as her passion as a florist was shared with many. She would make arrangements for anyone at any time, day or night. Sandy enjoyed working in her gardens, creating habitats for the many hummingbirds and butterflies. She was entertained by watching the many birds at the feeders and listening for the loon to return. Above all, Sandy was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and great grandmother. Sandy was the biggest supporter to her family, attending the many different sporting events, summer fairs and weekend events cheering loudly. She taught them to play, be creative and experiment with the love of cooking.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William “Bill” Findley, of Waynesburg; son, Micah (Kasey) Findley of North Webster, IN; grandchildren, Cole Findley and Mikayla (Tomas) Salgado; great grandchild, Atticus Salgado; and brother, Armand (Nancy) Lenarz; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Carrollton Bible Chapel with Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Family and friends are invited to join the family at the Carrollton Bible Chapel for a dinner at 3 p.m. to celebrate the life of Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Carrollton789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or to the Carrollton Bible Chapel 365 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 in Sandy’s memory.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.