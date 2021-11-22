Sandra Jane (Simmons) Busler, 86, of Dallas, Oregon, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from complications of Lewy-Body Dementia with her daughters by her side.

Never a dull moment with Sandy as she will been seen driving her golf cart with a bag of clubs, her beloved fishing poles and tackle box, and sewing machine behind her.

Sandy retired after 30 years of teaching in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. She began her teaching career teaching science, geography, and history in Dellroy Middle School. Upon receiving her masters from Kent State, she became the Educational Media Specialist for the school district. She purchased both the first classroom television sets and the first computers for the school district.

She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda (Cindy) and Susan Busler of Dallas, Oregon.

She married John Ralph Busler on April 3, 1955 and was married 32 years until Ralph’s passing on Jan. 2, 1987.

She was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of Wilbur and Dorothy (Mills) Simmons. She spent her childhood in Connecticut until she was 8 years old. Her family then returned to the Pumpkin Run Farm in Pattersonville, Ohio.

She was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton and served many years as an elder in the church until her move to Oregon in October 2012. Sandy and Ralph served as long-time 4-H Club Leaders of the Washington Township 4-H Club where the girls were actively involved in showing purebred Hampshire and Shropshire sheep throughout Ohio. They were also very supportive of the local FFA program, providing many sheep classes for general livestock judging and helping with the annual citrus fruit sales.

She was class valedictorian of Augusta High School and served on the class reunion committee for many years hosting many memorable reunions on her back patio in Carrollton.

A Mount Union College graduate, she earned a degree in education in 1955. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Sandy was one of the founders of the Carroll County Book Club. She also served several terms as president of the Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also served on the Bell Herron Scholarship fund committee.

Sandy will be remembered for her sense of humor and having fun at everything she did. She loved to fish and go camping. Some of her fondest memories was ice skating on Atwood Lake in the winter with her family and host of Dellroy students.

Sandy spent hours sewing and saw to it her garments were well-tailored. One of her talents included sewing sheep blankets for the flock of sheep that her daughters were showing every summer. She had lots of practice mending them.

After retirement, she took up wood carving and the sport of golf. She even moved from the farm on Canton Road to build a house on the first tee on the Carroll Meadows Golf Course in Carrollton. She would drive her golf cart and play the front nine holes almost every day. Although she started the challenge of golf later in life, she did manage to get two “Hole in One” scores.

Mom was an organizer and now that her place in Heaven has been arranged, she can get things organized for more efficient operations.

At Sandy’s request, there will be no services.

Memorials may be made in her name, Sandra Busler Charitable Fund, to the Carroll County Foundation, c/o Stark Community Foundation, 400 Market Ave. N, Suite 200, Canton, OH 44702.