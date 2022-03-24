Sandra K. Erwin, 62, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

She was born May 9, 1959, in Canton, Ohio to the late Richard and Mabel May Riegle.

Sandra graduated from Carrollton High School in 1977 and was co-owner of Erwin Septic Service with her husband, Bill, since 2008.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, whom she married Oct. 18, 1991; two daughters, Nicole (Charlie) Youngen and Tiffany Stitt; grandson, Michael Snyder; two brothers, Steve Riegle, and Robert (Lillian) Riegle; three nephews, Justin (Jennifer) Riegle, Clayton (Cassie) Riegle, and DJ (Wendy) Alexander; and niece, Katie (Kyle) Foster.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services.