Sandra K. Hawkins, 67

Sandra Kaye Hawkins, 67, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at Canton, Ohio.

Born July 26,1951 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Jessie Irene Goodyear Shotwell.

Sandra was retired from St. John’s Villa in Carrollton as director of housing.

She is survived by two sons, Shannon Orwick and Thomas W. Hawkins III, both of Carrollton; a daughter, Valerie Hawkins of Carrollton; three grandchildren and a great grandchild; two brothers, Charles Shotwell of Texas and Ken Dinger of Barberton, OH; and a sister, Kitty Dinger-Hawkins of Carrollton.

Sandra was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Mike Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery near Minerva. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.