Sandra Lee Puckett, 76, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born Feb. 18, 1944 in Indianapolis, IN, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Mae (Geiger) Kelement.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Puckett; sisters, Pam Feldtman and Peggy Woodrum; and grandchild, Kelly Cvengross.

Sandra was a bus driver for Edison Local.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Jayne) Puckett of Carrollton, Debbie (Kevin) Riddell of Carrollton, Lisa Puckett-Eugeneau of Carrollton, Mike (Tracy) Puckett of Pompano Beach, FL, Jeff (Jessica) Puckett of Bergholz, and Tammy Grimm of Carrollton; brother, Robert (Darlene) Kelement; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Per Sandra’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

