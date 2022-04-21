Sandra Roberta Shank, 79

Sandra Roberta Shank, 79, of Minerva, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Sandra was born Nov. 2, 1942, to Earl and Dorothy (Steigner) Keister in Pekin, Ohio.

Sandra worked as a bartender at the Eagles. She enjoyed reading books and doing crossword puzzles.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles, of Minerva; 3 daughters, Malinda Carroll of Minerva, April Shank of Minerva, and Lori (James) Lee of Augusta; 5 sons, Thomas (Robin) Ramsey of Minerva, Robie Ramsey of Minerva, Tony (Lisa) Ramsey of Lavergne, TN, Edwin Ramsey of Minerva, and Jay Ramsey of Minerva; 4 brothers, Raymond Keister, David Keister, Dale (Bonnie) Keister, and Larry Keister, all of Minerva; two sisters, Ellen Windle of East Canton and Darlene Cooper of Toledo; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Crater; and two brothers, Russell and Richard Keister.

There will be no services.

