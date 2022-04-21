Sandra Roberta Shank, 79, of Minerva, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Sandra was born Nov. 2, 1942, to Earl and Dorothy (Steigner) Keister in Pekin, Ohio.

Sandra worked as a bartender at the Eagles. She enjoyed reading books and doing crossword puzzles.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles, of Minerva; 3 daughters, Malinda Carroll of Minerva, April Shank of Minerva, and Lori (James) Lee of Augusta; 5 sons, Thomas (Robin) Ramsey of Minerva, Robie Ramsey of Minerva, Tony (Lisa) Ramsey of Lavergne, TN, Edwin Ramsey of Minerva, and Jay Ramsey of Minerva; 4 brothers, Raymond Keister, David Keister, Dale (Bonnie) Keister, and Larry Keister, all of Minerva; two sisters, Ellen Windle of East Canton and Darlene Cooper of Toledo; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Crater; and two brothers, Russell and Richard Keister.

There will be no services.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.