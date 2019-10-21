Sandra Thomas, 80

Sandra “Sandy” Thomas, 80, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 19, 2019 in her home.

A daughter of the late James and Mary Earls Boals, she was born Sept. 17, 1939 in Salem, Ohio.

She worked as a beautician and was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Thomas.

Sandy is survived by two sons, David (Carol) Thomas Nicholasville, KY and Douglas (Sandy) Thomas of Sherrodsville; a daughter, Dana Thomas of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Nathan, Breezy and Kylie; a great grandson, James Douglas; and a sister, Carol Rose of Monroeville.

A memorial service for Sandy will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Hospice Chaplain Lisa Elliott officiating.