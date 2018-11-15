Sandy L. Kemmer, 68

Sandy Lee Kemmer, 68, of Bergholz, OH, passed away Nov. 14, 2018 at Allegheny General, Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born Aug. 24, 1950, in Steubenville, OH, a daughter of the late Ramon and Norma (Shockley) Wade.

She was a member of the Church of God, Amsterdam, OH.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles C. Kemmer; a daughter, Paula Kemmer; a son, Curtis (Tina) Kemmer; a brother, Ramon Wade; sisters, Vicky (Charles) Pompeo, Barbara “Babs” (Steve) Satterfield, Doreen (Michael) Fraelich, and Patti Ann (Greg) Wood; and grandchildren, Nathan Majoris, Jonathon, Taylor, and Alexis Kemmer.

Friends will be received Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Guess officiating.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.

