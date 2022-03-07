Sara Jane Naylor, 79, a resident of the Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baltic, Ohio, and a former rural Sherrodsville resident, died Friday night, March 4, 2022, after a long illness.

She was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Bergholz, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Harold “Mutchie” and Hazel Elizabeth (Hardgrove) Williams.

Her husband, the late David H. Naylor, Jr., whom she married in 1965, passed away April 30, 2017.

Primarily a homemaker for most of her life, Sara was a graduate of Carrollton High School. She helped her husband David manage their farm operation in rural Sherrodsville for many years. She was responsible for the accounting, bookkeeping, and management of the farm records. For many years, she and her husband loved going square dancing together. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, David “Eric” (wife Lorrie Jo) Naylor of Sherrodsville; two grandsons, Jayson Naylor of Copley, Ohio, and Justin Naylor of Akron, Ohio; a granddaughter, Jayne Naylor of Sherrodsville; two brothers, Jim Williams of Tennessee and Tom Williams of San Francisco, CA, and a sister, Lola Stiffler of Hanoverton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Russ Gumm from the Alliance Friends Church officiating.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.

