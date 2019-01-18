Sara M. Willen, 38

Sara Marie Willen, 38, of Houston, TX, Passed away Jan. 1 after a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 31, 1980, and is survived by her husband, Keil Holstrom.

Sara graduated from UNLV. She and her husband operated a business based in the Houston area.

In addition to her husband, Sara is survived by her father, Gary (Syndy) Willen of Carrollton; her mother, Diana Willen of Newport, KY; her mother-in-law, Patricia Holmstrom of Horseheads, NY; father-in-law, Roy (Linda) Holmstrom of Las Vegas, NV; as well her grandparents, Gloria Willen of Malvern, OH; Vince and Lorraine Pace of Debary, FL; her sister, Marieke Bruss of Columbus, OH and her step-sisters, Ashley (Ian) Mariano of Hoboken, NJ and Kate (Darren) Mancuso of Strongsville, OH.

Celebrations of life will be held at future dates.

Pet rescue was a cause dear to her heart.

Memorial contributions in Sara’s name may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615.