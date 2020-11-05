Sara Marie Totten-Lewis, 74, of East Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 10, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Thomas and Sara Marie (Travis) Lane.

She had worked as a bookkeeper and cook for the New Philadelphia Salvation Army, the Carrollton Friendship Center and had worked at Mascotech in Minerva. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Jersey City, NJ, and was a member of the Minerva VFW Aux. #4120.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lewis, whom she married Jan. 7, 2013; 3 daughters, Sara Marie (Joseph) Lombardi of Port Monmouth, NJ, Lisa (Bruce) Coston of Netcong, NJ, and Nova (Justin) Benington of San Antonio, TX; 2 sons, Thomas Cole of Lancaster, PA, and Jimmy Totten of Mineral City; 3 stepchildren, Aaron Lewis, Brenda Totten, and Mike Totten; 2 sisters, Alicia (Bill) Ferullo of Warren Center, PA, and Maggi Dillon of Budd Lake, NJ; 5 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; and 1 great grandson.

She is preceded in death by a son, Jason Cole, in 2002.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in memory of Sara’s name to the Salvation Army. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.