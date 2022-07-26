Sarah Coldiron Camden, 77, of Lexington, KY, passed away July 17, 2022.

Sarah was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Harlan County, Kentucky.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1963. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1967. She married David Brent Camden on Dec. 23, 1967, and enjoyed 54 years of married life together.

After college, Sarah worked for several years as an elementary school teacher, but her true career calling was that of Mom. At this unpaid, often thankless, and never-ending job, she truly excelled and never retired. Sarah was generous in sharing her time and talents with her community and friends, including volunteering for God’s Pantry Food Bank and using her knitting skills to make hats for premature infants born at local hospitals, but her primary focus was always her chosen career as a mom and grandmother.

Sarah was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

Those who knew and loved Sarah will miss her deeply caring and loving personality as well as her sheer enthusiasm for life.

Sarah is survived by her husband, David Brent; daughter, Michelle (Dan) Eubank of Lexington, KY; son, Andie Brent (Todd Johnson) Camden of Louisville, KY; granddaughter, Katelyn Eubank of Fort Lauderdale, FL; grandson, Camden Eubank of Lexington, KY; and sister, Virginia Maxine Coldiron Bray of New Tazwell, TN.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Coldiron.

After a celebration of her life with family and friends, Sarah was interred at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery on July 25, 2022.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com.

A video tribute is available at https://youtu.be/sw6bvWnezeU.

Memorial contributions can be made to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.