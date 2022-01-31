Sarah Geraldine “Gerri” Lemley, 90, of Carrollton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

She was born November 8, 1931, in Greene County, PA, a daughter of the late Eli and Nellie (Smith) Null. Gerri, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, married Donald E. “Red” Lemley on Dec. 25, 1948. He preceded her in death Nov. 11, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Wilbur, John, and Richard “Smoke” Null of Lisbon, Ohio. She is survived by one daughter, Linda LeMasters of Jacksonville, FL, and two sons, Steven Lemley and Rusty (Melissa) Lemley both of Carrollton, Ohio. She was loved and adored by 4 grandchildren, Angelia (James) Henline of Weston, WV, Caitlin (Stephen) Hess of Pittsburgh, PA, Justin (Angel) Lemley and Jacob Lemley both of Carrollton, and one great grandson, Fitz Hess.

Gerri devoted her life to God and the service of others. She worked as a nurse aid and performed private health homecare for elderly residents through Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. She attended the Vo-Ash Chapel and other various churches, where she used her talents for the Lord as a pianist. Gerri’s favorite hymn was “The Old Rugged Cross”. She was a volunteer for the local Friendship Center in Carrollton. She enjoyed playing euchre with the residents there. One of her greatest achievements involved volunteering with the local Boy Scouts of America troop to help them garner the “God and Country Award”.

Friends and family will be received at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio, on Monday, Jan. 31, from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Ben Boggess presiding. Interment will follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Weirton, WV.