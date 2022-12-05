Sarah L. Toalston, 60, of Kensington, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

She was born Jan. 29, 1962, in Gary, IN, to Barbara (Fugate) (Mosley) Bucy of Kensington and the late Estill Mosley.

She was a senior relations manager for the church budget in Salem for 35 years. She is a member of the Greenford Christian Church. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1979 and received her LPN from the Southern Ohio College of Nursing.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Donald Toalston, Sr. whom she married Sept. 8, 1979; mother and stepfather, Barbara and Howard Bucy of Kensington; son, Donald (Michelle) Toalston, Jr. of Kensington; sister, Theresa Mosley of Alliance; brother, Terry (Trish) Bucy of Green; 3 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with John Bush officiating.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., prior to services.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.