Sean Michael Flynn, 42, passed away unexpectedly in his home Aug. 26, 2020.

Born Sept. 30, 1977 in Warren, Ohio, Sean was a 1996 graduate of Buckeye Career Center where he was enrolled in the Ag & Diesel program and he went on to attend Nashville Auto Diesel College after graduation. Sean was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter, Nyah and owned STF Construction & Painting with his friends Tim and Lisa Roof. Sean was a talented, hardworking craftsman who took pride in his work. In his free time, Sean enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Nyah and his honorary daughters, Jerrica Lee, Sydnii Davisson and Marissa Davisson, vintage cars, his motorcycle, and helping out his friends.

Sean is survived by his daughter, Nyah Ann Flynn, of the home; his sister, Melissa Schaar (Todd) of Carrollton; his father, John T. Flynn (Margaret) of Brunswick; his uncle, Terry Moore (Terrie) of Carrollton; his nephews, a niece and several cousins.

Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Long; maternal grandparents, Orville and Ellen Moore; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Flynn; his uncle, Michael Flynn; his aunt, Regina Flynn; his stepfather, Elmer Long and a close friend, Beau G. Russell.

Dodds Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held.

Time and date to be announced.