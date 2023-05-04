Seth T. Lawrence, 49, of Cibolo, TX, passed away into the Loving Arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on April 13, 2023, at Methodist Northeast Hospital in San Antonio, TX, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was a loving son, husband, father and friend. Seth was known for his smile.

He was born in Massillon, Ohio, July 14, 1973, to Jim and Genie (Hardwick) Lawrence.

Before his first birthday, the family moved to the Minerva, Ohio area. Seth spent most of his early life in the Minerva and Carrollton area. During his school years he was involved in sports and 4-H. After graduating from Carrollton High School in 1992, he joined the U.S. Army. He served as a Military Police at Ft. Hood, Texas. He also served two tours in Bosnia. After returning to civilian life, Seth worked as a professional truck driver and was recently employed by FedEx. He loved that job.

Seth is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glenn Lawrence and Mary Lawrence, and his maternal grandfather, Gene Hardwick.

Seth is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ruthanne (Guelich); his parents, Jim (Charnell) Lawrence of Williamston, NC, and Genie (Tim) Shriver of Minerva, Ohio; 3 daughters, Abryl Lawrence of Tucson, AZ, Madison Pruitt of Huntsville, TX, and Hailie Lawrence of Owasso, OK; two sons, Nick and Logan Lawrence, and stepson, Matthew Beatty of the home, as well as many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and grandmother, Phyllis Hardwick of Brewster, Ohio.

Seth will be honored at a calling hour and memorial service at First Christian Church of Malvern, Ohio, Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Following the service, a meal will be provided in the fellowship hall.

On Friday, May 26, at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, Seth will be also honored during a military service at the National Cemetery.