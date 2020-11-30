Sharlene McFadden, 49, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital.

She was born Oct. 9, 1971 in Alliance to the late Charles and Olive (Randolph) Wright.

She worked at the Carroll Health Care Center for 26 years. She is a 1990 graduate of Carrollton High School. She loved spending time with family and her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, John P. McFadden whom she married June 24, 1994; 2 sisters, Melanie Griffith and her fiancé, William of Canton, and Kim (James) Fowler of Dellroy; 2 brothers, Richard (Carol) Wright of East Liverpool, and Charles (Denee) Wright of Carrollton; 8 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Kim Gadd officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.