Sharon Elaine McGuire, 68

Sharon Elaine McGuire (Abel), 68, beloved wife of James Patrick McGuire, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence in Aiken, SC.

The alpha cousin of a large clan of family, Sharon grew up on a farm in Carrollton, Ohio. Growing up, she taught us all many things…how to build a gum wrapper chain, show a steer at the County Fair, make homemade ice cream, to laugh at ourselves, get up each time we fall, work hard, and build your dreams. But most of all, she taught us the love of family. Never one to forget a birthday or life event, she had a way of making you feel special and truly important. With keen interest, she followed the lives of her ever-growing family and offered endless encouragement. She could be hard on you, calling things as she saw it. But she loved you always, and you knew it. A kind and thoughtful listener, Sharon could deliver positive feedback that seemed to always improve your life. Quick with a joke or wry comment, she’d have you in stitches with giggles.

A voracious researcher, Sharon had a devout passion for genealogy. Ever the detective, the records of many clans grew because of her skillful sleuthing through historical documents! Now, her dates are complete.

Generous and kind beyond words, Sharon helped provide home and shelter and food to many family, friends, and pets over the years. Legendary Christmas Eve dinners were hosted by her and her husband, Jim. Her hosting skills were on full display as she organized a tri-50th anniversary event honoring not just her parents, but a pair of aunts and uncles who had all been married in the same year. The first to arrive and the last to leave at every family function, Sharon’s grace and love for her family could be seen at every turn.

Sharon was a proud graduate of Carrollton High School in 1971 and recently celebrated their 50th reunion. She received her bachelor’s in accounting from Ohio University, MBA from the University of Akron, and attained her CPA in 1993. She worked in the public sector of accounting in Ohio at Kent State University, University of Akron, Summit County Children’s Services, Parma City Schools, and Akron Summit County Public Library. In 2011, Sharon and Jim headed south to Aiken, SC, where she managed benefits at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions until retiring in 2018.

Sharon and Jim were married April 10, 1987, and shared the love of family, food, and the beach; Punta Cana quickly became their place to unwind and recharge. Their love grew deeper over the years, and one could see that reflected in Sharon’s eyes. When she couldn’t be at the beach, she enjoyed cheering on her Cleveland and Buckeye sports teams.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jim, and his daughters, Kelly Carlson (Barry) and Tracy Finnefrock (Brian), and grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, and Michael Carlson. Sharon is also survived by her mother, Marian Abel; aunts, Audrey Kapelewski and Peggy Shepherd; brother, Mike Abel (Becky); nephew, Duane Abel (Coral); niece, Amanda Abel Haun (Grant); and many cousins, relatives, and friends carry her spirit forward.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Earl Abel, and a charted family tree that she discovered!

A memorial service is being planned for a future date and will be sent to family and friends.

Thank you for your prayers and well wishes for the family.

We are blessed by your outpouring of love for and fond memories of Sharon.