Sharon Kay (Reitz) Ayers passed peacefully Sunday evening Aug. 15, 2021, with her mother and husband by her side.

She is also survived by her son and sister.

She lived most of her life in the Canton area and her later years in Carroll County.

She was born Nov. 14,1956.

She graduated from Hoover High School and later Kent State Stark with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Shari lived a full life, and her spirit was always helpful, determined and loving. She died after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. We pray she has found rest and peace. She has served as a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother in her life. Shari’s dedicated work to bookkeeping was enjoyed by many. She has worked for many companies, including Good Will Inc., Doerschuk Plumbing & Heating, Neurocare Center Inc., Sterling Jewelers Inc., Hunter Environmental Services, Glimcher Properties Inc., Atwood Lake Resort, and her latest work was with Sterling Boiler, building gas powered plants in Carroll County and Wellsville. Her cheerful nature will be missed by many. Shari volunteered and dedicated much of her time to Community Hospice, who gave their help in Shari’s final days and their loving caregivers have been a wonderful blessing for us. To her many dedicated friends, family, and coworkers, we thank them for sharing this life with her and us. Shari’s love extended to all of God’s creations. We have had many dogs over the years, all of them rescue animals. Shari also rescued 7 mini horses and brought them to our home in Carroll County. No sooner did we find homes for two of them and then two of the mares gave birth to two more wonderful babies in the herd (seven is a sacred number). She is also survived by our current dog, Buddy, who she loved and was loved by. Shari has always had a deep connection with God’s fellow creatures. When we moved to our home in Carroll County, we had many fruit trees. When spring came, she went out into the orchard with me and talked to the birds. She told them that they could have all the fruit in the trees that she couldn’t reach with a ladder. Funny you say, but when time to harvest came, the cherries were ripe and the trees were full, except for the very tops. It was amazing to witness her deep connection with the birds. God’s love.

The memorial service will be at Schneeberger Funeral Home Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice in Shari’s name at hospice@myhospice.org or Carrollton Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Suite A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com