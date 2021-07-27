Sharon L. McLean, 79, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late Ralph C. and Lillian Shirley Steele, she was born Oct. 10, 1941, in New Harrisburg.

Sharon was a lover of her Lord and was a member of Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church. Along with her late husband, Duane “Russ” McLean, whom she married July 30, 1960, she enjoyed traveling and camping in their fifth wheel camper.

She is survived two sons, D. Rusty (Kim) McLean and D. Rory (Treasea) McLean both of Carrollton; two daughters, Dana Elifritz and Darla (Jim) Shaw of Carrollton; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister, LaVonne (Glenn) Appel; brother, Randy (Rosemary) Steele; sister-in-law, Bonnie Steele; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Darbi, great granddaughter, Kylie, and a brother, James Steele.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.