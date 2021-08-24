Heaven celebrated the arrival of Sharon “Sherry” Renee Kline Bolitho on Aug. 22, 2021.

Sherry, 68, of Carrollton, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family, after a sudden discovery of cancer.

Born in Aberdeen, Maryland on Feb. 19, 1953, Sherry was the only child of the late Marv “Sonny” and Edna “Jean” Kline.

Sherry spent most of her youth in Goodyear Heights in Akron, Ohio before her family moved to Greensburg, Ohio, where she met her best friend and love of her life, Randy Bolitho. Sherry and Randy were married in 1971 and were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this October. Together they raised two sons (Kyle James and Zachary John), started an insulation and roofing business (Randal Insulation), and created a home where family and friends were always welcome.

Sherry was devoted to her faith and was a member of Temple Baptist Church for 45 years, teaching Sunday School, Wednesday Night Youth Services, and singing in the church choir. She was employed at InfoCision Management Corporation for 15 years in the Christian Fundraising Division, owner of a book distribution company for 17 years, author of several published articles, poems, and a children’s book. She also authored the weekly newspaper column, Sherry’s Book Corner, in the Carroll County “Free Press Standard” for 24 years.

Dependable in any situation, she was a compassionate friend and champion to anyone in need. She will forever be remembered for enjoying early morning coffee outside regardless of the weather, soaking up the sun, riding her bike, and her infectious optimism in all things.

Sherry is survived by husband, Randy Bolitho of Carrollton, Ohio; son, Zach Bolitho and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Davis; and granddaughters, Ada and Violet Bolitho of Gettysburg, PA.

She is preceded in death by her eldest son, Kyle James Bolitho (1994).

Visiting hours will be at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, Ohio on Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the Funeral Service at noon. Pastor Glenn Rogers will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Carroll County Library, 70 2nd Street NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Hecker-Patron Funeral Home was entrusted with Sharon's care and privileged in assisting the Bolitho family during this tender time.