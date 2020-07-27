Shawn K. Cottrell, 47, of East Springfield, Ohio and a former Sherrodsville area resident, died Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 as a result of injuries received in a motor vehicle accident on state Route 43 near Amsterdam.

He was born Oct. 6, 1972 in Dover, Ohio and was the son of Stanley L. and Bonnie J. Stackhouse Cottrell of Sherrodsville.

He was currently employed as a driver and food service deliveryman for Door Dash, working primarily in the Canton, Ohio and Pittsburgh, PA areas. He served in the United States Air Force in support of Operation Desert Shield. He attended the former Sherrodsville Elementary School for several years and finished his education when he graduated from Carrollton High School and Buckeye Career Center in 1991. His true passion was the humane care and treatment of animals and he was a strong supporter of PETA. He also had a devoted interest in movies. Shawn loved to watch and discuss movies with his family and friends and could often quote his favorites, and would regularly play the video game “Mortal Combat”.

In addition to his parents, Stan and Bonnie, he is survived by a sister, Mrs. Shannon (Victor, Jr.) Miller of Bowerston, Ohio; a niece, Morgan Miller and a nephew, Logan Miller, both of Bowerston; his paternal grandmother, Orva Cottrell of Buffalo, IN; his best friend, Matt Grose of East Springfield; and a large family of uncles, aunts, and cousins who live primarily in the state of Indiana.

No formal funeral services are currently planned.

Interment of his ashes will take place at a later date in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

Contributions in Shawn’s memory may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box #353, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

