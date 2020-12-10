Sherrill Skaggs, 88, of Minerva, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in St. Luke’s Lutheran Community in North Canton from Covid-19.

He was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Louisa, KY, to the late Earl and Zella (Phillips) Skaggs.

He graduated from Jonathan Alder High School, Plain City, Ohio, in 1950. He was a career General Telephone man. Having moved to Minerva in 1972 as a customer service manager, retiring in 1982. He was active in the Minerva Lions Club and loved frying the Lion Burgers at the Homecoming every summer. He attended the Alliance First Christian Church until his move to St. Luke’s Assisted Living in Minerva in 2018. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing and his Christmas Tree Farm.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Georgia (Green) Skaggs in 2014; daughter, Debra Ann Buck in 2018; infant son, Terry Lee Skaggs; granddaughter, Michaela Newcomer; two sisters, Lorraine (Raymond) Roach, and Phyllis (Denzel) Collier; brother, Loren Skaggs; and two nephews, Jeffrey Collier and Michael Roach.

He is survived by a daughter, Meleia (Charles) Rogers of Paris; grandsons, Ryan (Jayme) Cunningham of Minerva, Joshua (Karen) Cunningham of Moreland Hills, Ohio, and Anthony (Ashley Abbate) of Portland, OR; great grandchildren, Arianna, Gavin, Rowan and Elliott Cunningham.

A private family funeral will be held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Dave Haught officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.