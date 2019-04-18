Shirley E. McCreary

Shirley Eleanor (Redman) McCreary passed away peacefully April 15, 2019.

She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 12, 1929.

She taught music at Carrollton Elementary school. She also played the organ at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was also a member.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Lawrence Redman, and her husband of 52 years, L. Glenn McCreary.

She is survived by her son, Arthur (Julie) McCreary; a daughter, Barbara (Tony) Watkins; a stepson, Lewis (MaryAnn) McCreary; grandchildren, Matthew and Molly McCreary; step grandchildren, Mike, Amy, Jimmy, Scott, and Austin; and thirteen step great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrollton, Ohio with visitation one hour before the service at the church.