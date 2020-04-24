Shirley J. Beckley, 66

Shirley Jean Beckley, 66, of Dennison, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover.

Born Jan. 26, 1954 in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late Fred Eugene and Ila Marie (Marsh) McConnell.

A 1972 graduate of Claymont High School, Shirley was a lifelong resident of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties who had been employed by the Times-Reporter for 36 years until her retirement on Dec. 1, 2015. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who delighted in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On Aug. 30, 1986, Shirley married Merle J. Beckley, Jr., with whom she enjoyed nearly 10 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 24, 1996. They are survived their son, Merle J. (Ivie) Beckley, III; and grandsons, Thomas, Joseph, Keith, Kyle and Bobby Beckley.

Shirley is also survived by her brother, Kenneth (Debora) McConnell; nephew, Andrew (Justina) McConnell; niece, Lauren (Jeremy) Larkin; a large extended family which includes aunts, uncles and cousins; and a dear friend, Judy Martin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher McConnell.

In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service is planned at this time.

A private, family graveside service is planned at Kilgore Lutheran Cemetery in Kilgore, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.