Shirley J. Wright, 83, of Carrollton, died Tuesday evening July 16, 2019 in Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born Aug. 23, 1935 in Amsterdam, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Coyla Amos Stone.

Shirley was retired from the Ashton’s Ben Franklin Store in Carrollton. She attended the North Suburban Church of Christ in Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Dale Wright, in 2008, along with a sister, Doris Stone.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Rev. Steve Wilsford officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted with her services.