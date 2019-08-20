Shirley L. Wilson, 83, passed away surrounded by her family Aug. 19, 2019.

She was born June 3, 1936 the daughter of the late Lon & Verdie Westfall.

She was a manager for 20 years at McDonalds and after her retirement helped others by working with Hospice. Shirley was given the title of “Queen Yard Saler” – always enjoying a good deal. She also enjoyed going on cruises and traveling to many different places. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Shirley was a woman of great faith and was a member of both Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church and Union Church of Avon Park, Florida. She had a twinkle in her eye, love in her heart, and a giving and caring spirit to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husbands, Joseph Teeter, Ronald Welty, and Lawrence Wilson; sisters, Mildred and Evelyn; brothers, Donald and Ted Westfall; and beloved daughter-in-law, Denise Abel Teeter.

Shirley is survived by her loving family; children, Connie Jo (Ed) Prestia, Jerry (Carrie) Teeter, Gary Teeter, and Sharon (Jeff) Bellamy; grandchildren, Aleisa, Richard, Sommer, Joey, Adam, Tyler, Miles, Michelle, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Kaelin, Gavin, Tyson, Allie, Maddon, Cadence, Olin, Millie, Brantley, Bristol, Nevin, and Payton; brothers, Bob and Larry Westfall; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church (4006 Jade Rd. NW, Carrollton) with Pastor Richard Wallace and Pastor Fred Strausser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carrollton Community Hospice at 704 Canton Rd. NW, Suite A, Carrollton, OH 44615.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.