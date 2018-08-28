Shirley M. Rose, 88

Shirley May Rose, 88, of Hammondsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at her home.

She was born May 24, 1930, in Navarre, OH, the daughter of the late Pappy and Daisy DeBonnie. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two sons: Larry and Danny Dayton; one granddaughter, Rebecca Bigler; one sister, Jane Patton; and one brother: William Robinson.

Shirley was employed as a secretary for the former Ohio Edison (Samis Plant) before retiring in 1992. She was a member of Grant’s Hill Church in Monroeville. Shirley loved to garden and plant flowers, and she enjoyed spending time outside with them.

Survivors include her husband, Ernest L. “Bud” Rose, whom she married Dec. 21, 1988; one daughter, Lori Bigler and her husband, Gary, of Shelbyville, KY; and one daughter-in-law, Sharon Casher of Ocala, FL. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service was held Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Roberts Funeral Home in Wellsville with Pastor Susan Clegg of the church officiating.

