Shirley Moore Tinlin, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at the Carroll Health Care Center.

She was born April 3, 1929, in Urichsville, OH to Herbert Moore and Alma Gertrude (Vought) Lusk. She married Lester Tinlin July 4, 1948 and he passed away Sept. 16, 1996.

Shirley was employed by Carrollton Exempted Schools as a crosswalk guard and also worked as the janitor at the elementary school. She was a member of the Church of Christ Disciples and belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary Carroll County Vet’s Club and Ohio Eastern Stars No. #315. Shirley’s passion was fast dancing.

Survivors include a son Jerry (Joyce) Tinlin of Carrollton; daughter Rose McLain of Carrollton; two brothers, Tom Lusk of Carrollton and Edward Lusk of Malvern; two grandchildren, Jeremy McLain and Josh McLain and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, John Frazell and Richard Ohler and four sisters, Norma Conrad, Mary Beadle, Agnes Lynch and Alma Horshok.

At Shirley’s request, there will be no services. Burial will be in the Harlem Springs Cemetery. Allmon Dugger Cotton is in charge of arrangements.