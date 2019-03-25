Shirley P. Brigham, 77, of Carrollton, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born Feb. 16, 1942 in Bergholz to Donald and Edna (Palmer) Powelson.

She was a homemaker and loved sewing and was an excellent seamstress.

She is preceded in death by 2 husbands, Earl Eshelman and Frank Brigham; a brother, Donald Powelson; a stepbrother, Paul Bodkin; a step sister, Peggy Bodkin and a grandchild.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Patricia (Terry) Flickinger of Alliance, Kimberly (Cordell) King of LaGrange, OH; a son, James Eshelman of Lorain; a sister, Cathy (Jack) Hauenstein of Waynesburg; a brother, Terry Powelson of Newark; 2 stepbrothers, Gary Bodkin of CA, Lester Bodkin of CA; grandchildren, Jon, Angie, Kerry, Logan, Kristen and Katie and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours were Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.