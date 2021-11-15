Sister Agnes Pisarchick, a Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Born February 1, 1939, in Brockway, PA, Sr. Agnes entered religious life on July 19, 1959, in Erie, PA. She made her temporary profession in 1962 and final profession in 1965.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis J. and Maria Pisarchick.

Sister Agnes received a B.S. in Social Work from Villa Maria College in Erie and later an Associate in Specialized Business degree. She faithfully served her community in Erie, expressing her love for the residents of the Gannondale program in direct service through CCD, crafts, and supervision of the residents. Sister Agnes was also secretary to the local superior for the sisters’ community. For a time, she served with the retreat team at St. Andrew’s Retreat House in Walden, NY. She returned to Erie for health reasons and after her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis, she began her ‘foster grandparent’ program with the residents stating, “I professed my vows forever and MS will not get in the way”. She continued contact with the residents long after she moved to the Community in Carrollton, Ohio, for assisted healthcare.

Sr. Agnes collected stuffed animals for a local program treating children in crisis and welcomed them in visiting her. Her lively faith continued with the sisters, leading prayer, and relishing her “joke of the day”. Her smile, serenity, and graceful presence will be greatly missed.

Sr. Agnes is survived by her community, the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; her brother, Ed and his wife, Barbara; sister, Barbara; nieces and nephews, cousins, two aunts and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Viewing will take place at the Carrollton Convent Chapel Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 9-10:40 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 340, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.