Sister Ann Roberta Gargan, 84

Sister Ann Roberta Gargan, a Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the convent in Carrollton, Ohio, at the age of 84 and 64 years of religious life.

Born in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 25, 1936, Sr. Roberta entered the convent July 2, 1953 in Buffalo, NY, professed her temporary profession in March 3, 1956 and final profession in Aug. 19, 1982.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Cecil Gargan; sister, Mary Ellen Dean; and brothers Niall and Sid.

Sister Roberta began her degree in education at Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, TX with completion at Gannon University in Erie, PA. She taught elementary students at her convent’s school for the underprivileged for 17 years in San Antonio, then served in social services in the Sisters’ residential programs in Green Bay, WI and Pittsburgh and Erie, PA. Sister was the director of San Juan Day Care in El Paso, TX and then in leadership positions with communities in Rochester and Walden, NY. In 1993, Sister Roberta worked with Catholic Charities in Sarasota, FL ministering to persons with HIV/AIDS until moving to Ireland caring for her mother until her death. She returned to Carrollton, Ohio facing health issues of her own and continued to support the local community. She was known for her very Irish brogue and endless stories and that great Irish smile.

Sister Roberta is survived by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; her brother, Robert; her sister, Deirdre; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

A celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Convent Chapel for the community only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sister’s Mission Fund: Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 340, Carrollton, OH 44615.