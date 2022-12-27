Sister Carmencita (Dolores) Cunningham, Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died Dec. 26, 2022.

Sister was born July 19, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Joseph and Helen (Welsh) Cunningham; twin sister, Margaret Ann; sister, Patricia Helen Cunningham Golinski; and step-brother, John Joseph Cunningham.

She is survived by sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; nephew, Daryl Golinski and niece, Cindy Golinski Brown of Carnegie, PA.

She entered the convent 1951. She baked altar breads and worked in dietary departments in Pittsburgh and Erie, PA, and Walden, NY.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Heart Chapel, Good Shepherd Convent, Carrollton, Ohio, on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Burial will take place at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township, Pittsburgh, PA.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. in the Good Shepherd Convent.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted with services.