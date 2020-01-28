Sister Maria Juana Estrada, Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Canton, Ohio.

Sr. received a Social Work Certificate, University of Juarez, Mexico in 1977 and a Family Ministry Certificate from Cardinal Stritch University. Sister Maria dedicated herself to serve in many areas; she was Director of McClosky Manor, a home for women and children in need in Green Bay, WI; Coordinator of Hispanic Ministry for St. Francis Center, Racine County, WI; and served extensible with immigrants in St. Patrick Church, Carlsbad, CA. Her service also included pastoral work in El Paso, TX, and Sacred Heart Church in Newburg, NY.

Most recently, Sister Maria was involved in the Youngstown Diocese Migrant Ministry in Hartville, Ohio, where she served as Pastoral Minister until the time of her illness. She generously served her Carrollton community in many areas, and her cheerful presence will be greatly missed.

She is survived by Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; brothers, Luis, Vicente and Lorenzo; and sisters, Emilia, Cristina and Matilde.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Emilia G. Estrada.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Good Shepherd Convent Chapel in Carrollton, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Calling hours will take place at the Chapel Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 9-10:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Sisters Retirement Fund; Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, P.O. Box 340, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted with arrangements.