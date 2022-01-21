Sister Therese Corcoran, a Sister of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the convent.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 13, 1942, Sr. Therese entered religious life on Sept. 8, 1959, in Carrollton, Ohio. She made her Temporary Profession in 1962 and Final Profession in 1965.

Sister Therese earned a B.S. in Education from Franciscan University, Steubenville, Ohio. She earned several certificates in food service. Sister taught school in Carrollton, Ironton, Malvern, and Steubenville, Ohio; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA, and Wisconsin Dells, WI. She worked in the food service at the seminary in Bloomingdale, Ohio, for many years and Madison, WI.

Sister returned to Carrollton for assisted health care. She loved to organize events for the convent. Her lively faith, her smile, and presence will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy V. and Katherine Curtin Corcoran.

Sister Therese is survived by her community, the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; her sisters, Maureen Neder, JoEllen Rogers, Marilee Beyer, and Claire Corcoran Houle; nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and an aunt.

Viewing will be held at the Carrollton Convent Chapel on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 9-10:40 a.m. to the time of the Mass of Christian Burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 340, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.