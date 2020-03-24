‘Skeletal remains’ found in Fox Twp.

By Georgette Huff

FPS Contributor

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams confirmed Tuesday, March 24, that “skeletal remains” of a human body have been found in an isolated area of Fox Township.

The partially-clothed remains were found by the landowner who was installing boundary stakes on a property located at the end of a dead-end access lane off Torch Road. Williams said the landowner was riding a 4-wheeler when he saw what he thought was a deer lying in an area of thick undergrowth, approximately 50 to 75 yards from the access road. He contacted the sheriff department at 2:38 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas, Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation investigators, and sheriff department detectives were called to the scene.

The Stark County coroner will perform DNA testing to determine the identity of the person.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has two open cases involving missing people – Rosemary Rapp, age 68, who was reported missing in June 2016, and Karren Hansen, age 61, who disappeared in September 2019.