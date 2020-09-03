Sondra Sue (Marcus) Willison went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

She was born July 27, 1945 in Amsterdam, Ohio, to John (Jack) and Violet (Honey) Marcus.

She graduated from Springfield High School and continued her education with a long career as a registered nurse. She met her loving husband, Patrick L. Willison in grade school and a love affair began at the young age of 11. They married at the age of 18 on Feb. 22, 1964 and were happily married for 56 years.

Sondra was known for her genuine love, care, kindness and compassion towards everyone she met. Sondra was the life of the party and was noted for her ability to tell stories (mostly of her children and grandchildren) that ended in belly laughs and tears. She was famously known for her flamboyant jewelry that she proudly wore everywhere she went.

She was an active member of the Amsterdam Church of God where she served the Lord as a pianist, soloist, board member, youth director, and many other areas of ministry.

Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) and Violet (Honey) Marcus and two brothers, Tom Marcus and Jack Marcus.

She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick L. Willison of Amsterdam, Ohio; two sons, Patrick J. (Cathy) Willison of Batavia, Ohio, and Edwin L. (Sarah) Willison of Amsterdam, Ohio; and daughter, Bonnie S. Willison of Amsterdam, Ohio. She had five grandchildren, Eddie, Kyle, Ben, Patrick and Matthew, who were the light of her world. Also cherishing Sondra’s memory are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be held at The Amsterdam Church of God in Amsterdam, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Bergholz Cemetery, Bergholz, Ohio.