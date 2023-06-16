Sonny Delores Swartz, 88, passed away early Monday morning, June 12, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born March 30, 1935, in Barcelona, Spain, and raised in Pforzheim, Germany to Karl and Alice Katz Schuler.

Sonny was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many through her dedication to her family, community, and various organizations.

Sonny always looked forward to weekly Sunday family gatherings centered around her beautiful gardens, swimming pool area and specially home cooked meals.

She was an active member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, where her faith guided her actions and provided her with strength and comfort. She found joy in being part of the Carrollton Garden Club, where she shared her love for gardening and spent countless hours arranging beautiful flowers and tending to her own flower beds at home. Her passion for helping others extended to volunteering at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, where she brightened the lives of elderly residents.

An ardent animal lover, Sonny demonstrated her compassion by rescuing numerous dogs and cats that were abandoned in Carrollton, including current cats Toby and Sparky. Her kindness and care gave these animals a second chance at finding a loving home.

As an active member of the Carroll County Historical Society, Sonny contributed to preserving and celebrating the rich history of her community by working at the Algonquin Mill Festival and decorating the McCook House for Christmas. She played a crucial role in the placement of the Blue Star Memorial on the square in Carrollton as a member of the Garden Club, leaving a lasting tribute to honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women who served their country.

Sonny’s memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband, Ron Swartz, with whom she shared 67 years of beautiful marriage. She is also survived by her two daughters, Sybille Peterson of Canton and Sue Smith of Massillon, and her son, Mark (Carol) Swartz of Wisconsin. Her presence will be deeply missed by her five grandchildren, Johanna (Jon) Peterson, Mike (Olivia) Smith, Whitney (Dan) Smith, Nikolaus (Domini) Swartz, and Nathan (Erica) Swartz. Additionally, Sonny leaves behind six great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She is also survived by two stepsisters in Germany.

Along with her parents, Sonny was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Schuler, and stepfather, Willi Schwab.

The family will hold a memorial service to honor and celebrate Sonny’s remarkable life at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton have been entrusted with assisting the family with the arrangements.