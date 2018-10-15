Sophia M. Horkey, 86, of Bergholz, passed away Oct. 12, 2018 at Valley Hospice. She was born July 15, 1932 in Carroll County, Ohio.

She was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Horshok) Kuryn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Walter Kuryn.

Sophia attended Amsterdam High School and The University of Steubenville. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked at Scio Pottery, the Jefferson County Recorders Office, and retired as a Clerk of the Jefferson County Court # 2.

Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Albert Horkey. They enjoyed many years of retirement together; shopping, canning, and their occasional trips to Rogers Flea Market. Sophia was also loved for her cooking and baking at family gatherings and holidays. Her family and her home meant the world to her, especially her back porch swing. Also surviving are her five children, Perry (Mary) Horkey of East Springfield; Jan (Bob) Morley of East Springfield; Jill Carrell of Tucson, AZ; Dane (Dawn) Horkey of Henryville, PA; and Lori (Carl) Coffland of Scio; a sister, Katherine Lacas of Springfield, MA; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Being a grandma and Gaga was Sophia’s greatest joy. To these children she was a playmate, a teacher, a nurse, a best friend, a hero. Gaga’s house was always full of fun, food, comfort and love.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Father John McCoy officiating.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Villa Vista and Valley Hospice for their care and kindness.

