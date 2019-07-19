Stafford Earl Cumberledge, Sr., 68, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born March 28, 1951 in Welch, WV to the late Elmer Earl and Joy Virginia (Amburgey) Cumberledge.

He served in the Navy for 22 years, where he served in both Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He had worked for Diebold and later for Rubbermaid.

Stafford graduated from Carrollton High School and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and belonged to the Rider’s Club of America, where he was a life member since 2007. He also enjoyed camping and loved animals, especially his dog, Penny.

He married Linda Louise (Monsini) Cumberledge of the home, Sept. 15, 1973.

He is also survived by two sons, William Cumberledge of Canton, OH and Stafford (Evelyn) Cumberledge Jr. of Hopedale, OH; two sisters, Deanna (John) Profeta of Madison, OH and Lorna (Nick) Zobenica of Jewett, OH; four grandchildren, Robert Cabral of Lakeland, FL, Andrew Soares of Lakeland, FL, Brianna Cumberledge of Fall River, MA and Destiney Cumberledge of Lakeland, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside military service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at noon at the chapel in Westview Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.