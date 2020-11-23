Stanley J. Bland, 97, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born Dec. 3, 1922, in Riverton, WV, to the late Arlie and Myrtle Sally (Harper) Bland.

Stanley was a graduate of Dellroy High School. He served his country in the Army during World War II and in the Air Force in the Korean Conflict.

He married Dorothy Faye Tripp on April 8, 2006. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2015.

Stanley was a member of the American Legion. He was Protestant by faith and was raised in the Methodist Church. Stanley was a farmer who loved tending to his animals and crops.

Stanley is survived by a sister, Jean Ruegg of Carrollton; his brother, Robert (Beulah) Bland of Kilgore; and many loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Murray and Donald; and a sister, Ruth.

There are no services planned at this time.