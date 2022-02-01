Stanley R. Wendell, 78, of Carrollton passed away in his home Jan. 16, 2022. He had been ill for several years.

He was born April 16, 1943, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Mary Wendell.

Stanley is survived by Betty Jean Marteney whom he married on May 25, 1963. They had three children, Tammee Burgan-McIntyre, Jeffrey (Connie) Wendell, and Abbi (John R.) Gallon. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Amanda (Ronald) Tubaugh of Carrollton, Daniel (Ashley) Burgan of Cairo, NY, Andrew (Kat) Burgan of Alabama, Rodney (Kayla) Wendell of Carrollton, Kady (Adam) Jacoby of East Sparta, Shelby (Tyler Rodgers) Gallon of Salem, Hannah (Brock Samdanet) Gallon of Canton, and Harley (Quinten Arkenburg) Gallon of New Philadelphia; twelve great grandchildren, Constantine, Nadia, Ashton Burgan of New York, Ethan and Brady Tubaugh of Carrollton, Kaleigh and Jaxon Burgan of Alabama, Ryan and Briley Wendell of Carrollton, Jagger Jacoby of East Sparta, and Melody and Harmony Rodgers of Salem; and two sisters, Sally Schissler and Sandra Radcliff of Carrollton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Edward, and two sisters, Stella Whipkey and Susan Cline.

His first job was as a lineman for Pattersonville Telephone Company in 1962. In 1964 he started for Kolcast TRW in Minerva, which later became PCC. He worked for PCC Airfoils for almost 30 years, of which 13 years he was a supervisor. He then worked for Union Metal in Canton and disability retired from there with emphysema in 2006.

He was an avid collector of antiques and guns. Stanley enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had two special friends, Bud Randal of Minerva, and Ken Branch of Akron. Bud was his hunting and fishing buddy for years. Ken, a friend from Union Metal.

At Stanley’s request, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.