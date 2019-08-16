Steven Toussant, 63, passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Truman House in New Philadelphia.

A son of the late Felix and Luella Menegay Toussant, he was born Oct. 15, 1955 in Alliance.

Steven is survived by his wife, the former Debra Howell; two daughters, Carly (Ben) Palmer and Emily (Zach) Ott; four grandchildren, Ruby, Zane, Cyrus, Mallaree; close family friend, Derek Anderson; five brothers and seven sisters.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Aug.18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.