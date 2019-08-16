Steven Toussant, 63

By
Free Press Standard
-
0
613

 

Steven Toussant, 63, passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Truman House in New Philadelphia.

A son of the late Felix and Luella Menegay Toussant, he was born Oct. 15, 1955 in Alliance.

Steven is survived by his wife, the former Debra Howell; two daughters, Carly (Ben) Palmer and Emily (Zach) Ott; four grandchildren, Ruby, Zane, Cyrus, Mallaree; close family friend, Derek Anderson; five brothers and seven sisters.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Aug.18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Steven’s name to either the Carroll County Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR